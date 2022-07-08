Jump to content
MP who gave Boris Johnson protesters the middle finger promoted to education minister

‘Can’t wait for you teach our children good manners,’ says critic

Jane Dalton
Friday 08 July 2022 21:42
Comments
Boris Johnson loyalist shouts 'wait and see' at protesters outside Downing Street

A Brexit-backing MP who gave Boris Johnson protesters the middle finger after he resigned has been given a job as an education minister.

Andrea Jenkyns, a Johnson loyalist, shouted “wait and see” to crowds who went to watch his resignation.

Raising a finger in the air for emphasis, Ms Jenkyns appeared to defy the hecklers, calling: “Those who laugh last, laugh loudest”.

The member of the European Research Group gave the middle finger as she walked away.

Now, just over 24 hours later, Ms Jenkyns has been given the role of education minister.

Andrew Jenkyns shouted “wait and see” at protesters

She tweeted: “It’s my honour to serve the prime minister as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Education.

“Our education & care systems help to shape the next generation & lay the foundations for the future.”

Cynics replied with comments including “Can’t wait for you teach our children good manners”, with screenshots of her giving the middle finger.

As Mr Johnson continued his major reshuffle, forced by the resignations of more than 50 government members between Tuesday evening and Thursday lunchtime, another Brexiteer, Peter Bone, was made the new deputy leader of the House of Commons - a post that had not been filled since 2019.

And Damian Collins was made parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

