Covid conspiracy MP suggests return of capital punishment in bizarre speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Capital punishment may be required for those involved in “crimes against humanity”, according to an MP accused of pushing “conspiracy theories” over Covid-19.

In a bizarre speech Independent MP Andrew Bridgen, who was expelled from the Tories after appearing to compare Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust, told business questions: “I’ve always opposed capital punishment on the principle that it’s wrong to take a life so it can’t be right for the state to take a life in revenge.

“Events have caused me to reconsider my position.

“So can we have a debate on crimes against humanity and the appropriate punishment for those who perpetuate, collude and cover up for these atrocities, atrocities and crimes so severe that the ultimate punishment may be required?”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “I think (Mr Bridgen’s) incredibly subtle question is not lost on anyone in this House on where he might be taking it.

“It is appropriate that the finale of this session, which has featured so heavily conspiracy theories, should fall to the honourable gentleman.

“I would just caution him also just to reflect with the things that have been said about his own behaviour, what he does on social media, the security measures that have had to be stepped up for honourable members in this place in the wake of some of his social media tweets and questions in this House.

“Whatever my disagreements are with (Mr Bridgen), I will always stand ready to get answers from departments and assist him in his work.

“But I’m going to call out on every occasion when he is doing things that are, I think, a danger to our democracy and also the safety and security of members of this House.”

Mr Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) and Ms Mordaunt have had several run-ins at business questions in recent months.

In March last year, Ms Mordaunt criticised Mr Bridgen for repeating “conspiracy theories” about Covid, adding that they include “falsehoods” originating in Russia and China.

The criticism came days after Mr Bridgen used a debate in the Commons to call for the Government to “immediately stop the mRNA vaccine booster programme and initiate a full public inquiry into not only the vaccine harms but how every agency and institution set up to protect the public interest has failed so abysmally in its duties”.