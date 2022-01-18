Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was heckled on live TV by a protester who called him a “village idiot.”

The North West Leicestershire MP was appearing on a BBC Newsnight interview with host Faisal Islam where he was discussing his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray interrupted.

As Mr Bridgen began to speak, Mr Bray held up signs that read: “Toxic Tories destroying our nation” and “Save our Democracy”. On the flipside the signs read: “Get your Johnson out of our democracy!” and “A crock of s***”.

Noticing the heckling in the background, Mr Islam remarked: “Looks like you’ve got a distraction,” to which Mr Bridgen replied: “I’ve got a village idiot here.”

Steve Bray then heckled: “The village idiot is in front of the camera”.

However, following the incident, Mr Bridgen took to Twitter the next morning defending Mr Bray’s right to protest.

“Last night as I was appearing on @BBCNewsnight I was heckled by full time protestor Steve Bray.

“I disagree with pretty much everything he says and how he says it but the right to protest is an important one, and it's a right protected by the PCSC Bill,” he wrote.

Speaking live from College Green in Westminster, Mr Bridgen said former aide Dominic Cumming’s claims will have to be investigated by Sue Gray, and said it’s “probably career-ending” if the prime minister is found to be telling fibs to parliament.

Mr Bridgen went on to compare the government’s alleged “red meat” offerings, such as scrapping the TV licence fee, to being offered “sweets… you’ve already had in your pocket and you’ve already promised them”.

After the broadcast, Mr Bray tweeted: “I hope you all enjoyed my cameo on Newsnight with Bridgen.”