Lloyd Webber joins legal bid to force publication of research on Covid restrictions on theatres and concerts

Representatives of the UK’s music and theatre industry, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, have launched legal action to force the government to publish results of its research into the impact of relaxing Covid restrictions.

Composer Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group joined high profile figures from the entertainment world - also including musical theatre impresario Cameron Mackintosh and the music industry body LIVE - to bring proceedings to force ministers to hand over the report on phase 1 of its Events Research Programme.

The ERP has carried out trials of Covid mitigations, such as mask-wearing and pre-entry testing, in a variety of sports, entertainment and conference venues in a bid to determine how mass attendance events can safely be resumed.

But the government has so far refused to release its findings, amid accusations from some quarters that ministers do not want the publication of evidence which might bolster the case for a swifter reopening of society at a time when the Delta variant is forcing up coronavirus infections.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “Last week I rejected the government’s invitation for Cinderella to be singled out as a last-minute part of the Events Research Programme.

“Today, with a range of voices from across the theatre and live entertainment industries, we are forced to take it further. We simply must now see the data that is being used to strangle our industry so unfairly.

“The government’s actions are forcing theatre and music companies off a cliff as the summer wears on, whilst cherry-picking high-profile sporting events to go ahead. The situation is beyond urgent.”

Culture minister Nigel Huddleston resisted MPs’ demands for publication of results in a Commons debate on Tuesday, when former minister Mark Harper voiced suspicions that the findings were “fantastically positive” after test events including the FA Cup final at Wembley, the Brit Awards and the World Snooker Championship went ahead without causing outbreaks.

Backers of the legal action said that these events, and last weekend’s Download festival for 10,000 people, had been “a huge success… showing that with proper precautions in place, live events at full capacity can go ahead safely.”

Event operators have appealed unsuccessfully for government backing for an insurance scheme for the sector or for clear indications of any ongoing mitigations set to be required for the future, making it all but impossible for them to plan ahead.

Industry research indicates that the four-week delay to the planned reopening date of 21 June will lead to the cancellation of around 5,000 live music gigs as well as many theatre productions across the country, costing hundreds of millions of pounds in lost income.