Andrew Rosindell: Police drop rape investigation into MP

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell faces no further action after police dropped a rape and sexual assault investigation into him.

Scotland Yard said a “thorough investigation” had been carried out and the evidence threshold for criminal prosecution had not been met.

Mr Rosindell has not voted in the Commons since April 2022 after the Metropolitan Police received a report relating to alleged offences taking place in London between 2002 and 2009.

He was arrested in May 2022 on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A thorough investigation has been carried out by detectives. They concluded that the evidence did not meet the threshold set by Crown prosecutors.

“The man has been informed he will face no further action.”

A spokesman for the Romford MP said: “In relation to an allegation made in May 2022 by an individual against Andrew Rosindell, the Metropolitan Police have conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that there was no case to answer and that no further action would be taken.

“Andrew has been completely exonerated. He has been working constantly for Romford throughout the past 21 months and will continue to speak up for the people of his beloved home town as their local MP.”