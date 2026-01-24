Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner is supportive of allowing Manchester mayor Andy Burnham the chance to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election, paving the way for his return to the Commons, according to reports.

The former deputy prime minister will reportedly back Mr Burnham at Labour’s northwest regional conference on Saturday, piling the pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to let him stand as an MP.

Mr Burnham is seen as a potential rival for the party’s leadership, and deputy prime minister David Lammy this week warned Mr Burnham and others not “rock the boat” by making moves to challenge Sir Keir.

The mayor of Greater Manchester has until 5pm on Saturday to put his name forward if he wishes to stand. The seat in Gorton and Denton has become available because the current MP Andrew Gwynne said he would stand down, citing “significant ill health”.

For Mr Burnham to become the candidate, he would have to be approved by Labour’s national executive committee (NEC), which is widely viewed as being under the control of Sir Keir’s supporters.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner in 2024 out canvassing on the streets of Birmingham during meeting meeting with Labour mayors, including Andy Burnham (right), and mayoral candidates. ( PA )

However, some MPs have warned against any moves to prevent Mr Burnham running as an MP, worried that such a stance would provoke an internal row, The Times reported.

Jo White, MP for Bassetlaw, posted on X saying: “Let the North decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election. A London stitch up will be a disaster for Labour”.

While Connor Naismith, MP for Crewe and Nantwich, said: “Gorton and Denton deserves the best possible choice of candidates. I agree with the prime minister that our attention should be on delivering for the public, not speculating about future leadership contests. Any decision made to limit the choice would be wrong.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, during a meeting with English regional mayors, at No 10 Downing Street in Westminster, in July 2024. ( PA )

However, when asked about Mr Burnham’s potential return to Westminster on Friday, Mr Lammy said: “What I would say is this, and I do feel this very strongly: all of us are in the business of Labour politics and all of us have got to be seen to be getting on with serving working people. And parties that air their dirty linen in public, that fight and bitch and moan, usually are a huge turnoff to the electorate...

“Please let us not rock the boat and blow it, which Labour governments have done throughout their history. That was why Labour was only in power in the 20th century for 22 years. Let’s not make that mistake.”

He added: “I don’t know if Andy really wants to get back into Westminster politics. He may do, and there’s much merit to him. But I would caution those often around folk that start to destabilise the ship and say that we can have a new leader. No, we can’t. Because immediately you’d be forced to have an election, premature probably...”