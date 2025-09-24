Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Burnham has said Britain needs “wholesale change” in his biggest challenge yet to Sir Keir Starmer, warning the prime minister that he risks handing the keys to Number 10 to Nigel Farage without a major change of course.

The Greater Manchester mayor and former cabinet minister comes into the crucial Labour conference with supporters talking up his prospects as a leader and potential prime minister for the party.

And his message, in an interview in The New Statesman, comes as Sir Keir continues to falter in the polls, with Labour MPs openly questioning whether he can continue if the party has another poor set of elections next May.

Andy Burnham is a potential leadership candidate if he can get back into parliament

But with anger over attempts to cut welfare for the disabled and a push to end the two child benefit cap, Mr Burnham’s message looks set to resonate at the conference.

In what appeared to be a challenge to the party leadership, he said: “I’m going to put the question back to people at Labour conference: are we up for that wholesale change? Because I think that’s what the country needs.”

He also noted that a reshuffle was not enough, suggesting that “it can’t be just a changing of the guard: you have got to change the whole culture and… are people up for that?”

He warned against opening the door to the prospect of “a government of the like we’ve never seen before in the shape of Reform”, with Farage’s party consistently beating Labour in the polls.

Mr Burnham’s friend and ally Lucy Powell also appears to be on course to winning the deputy leadership after she was sacked from the cabinet by Sir Keir in the recent reshuffle.

Ms Powell has become the focal point of the anti-Starmer vote, with education secretary Bridget Phillipson currently seen as the leadership’s favoured candidate.

But rebels have also made it clear that they are willing to work with Mr Burnham including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell who is currently suspended from the parliamentary party.

MPs are looking for someone who can bring an authentic voice to socialism in taking on Nigel Farage and Reform UK who were eight points ahead of Labour in a YouGov poll this week.

And Mr Burnham is set to take part in a major event at the conference on a panel with other rebels including MPs Clive Lewis, Nadia Whittome MP, and Rachael Maskell MP under the title “Winning A Decade of National Renewal.”