The mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, has joked that he will put on a special night at live music venue the Warehouse Project, for Conservative MP Michael Gove.

Mr Gove, the new Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, is due to visit Manchester next week for the Conservative party conference, where Mr Burnham is expected to present ministers with a proposed “levelling-up” deal for Greater Manchester.

The mayor of Manchester has said he will seek government support for a package including the establishment of a London-style public transport system, when ministers appear in the city next week.

He also joked that he will make sure Mr Gove has an opportunity to dance, saying: “We are very keen to impress the new Communities Secretary so we are going to lay on a special Warehouse Project Hacienda night.”

The 54-year-old was spotted practicing his dance moves, and waving his arms around in time to the music, at an Aberdeen techno nightclub in August.

A video circulated of the suit-clad Tory Cabinet minister dancing energetically at Bohemia, a techno club located in the Scottish city. Whatsmore, Mr Gove, who hails from the city, apparently purchased drinks for fellow clubbers throughout the night.

Elsewhere in Brighton, MPs from the Labour party let loose at their conference in the East Sussex city. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan DJed at a Jamaican night at the Prizm club, which was organised by former shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler.

Mr Khan used his opportunity on the decks to poke fun at Mr Gove, telling the packed event: ‘’The best place in Brighton in this conference week is Dawn Butler’s Jamaica party,” reported The Daily Mail.

“I’ve got to tell you I saw Michael Gove coming to Brighton because Michael Gove likes dancing,” he added.

“So don’t be surprised if you see Michael Gove here.”