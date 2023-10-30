Labour MP Andy McDonald suspended over ‘between the river and the sea’ speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senior Labour MP Andy McDonald has had the party whip suspended for using the controversial phrase “between the river and the sea” at a pro-Palestine rally speech.

Mr McDonald, the MP for Middlesbrough, used the phrase as he urged peace between Israelis and Palestinians at an event at the weekend.

Some pro-Palestinian protesters have chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” during recent demonstrations in London, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously branded the slogan antisemitic and claimed that it is “widely understood” to call for the destruction of Israel but pro-Palestinian protesters have contested this definition.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The comments made by Andy McDonald at the weekend were deeply offensive, particularly at a time of rising antisemitism which has left Jewish people fearful for their safety.

“The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Andy McDonald, pending an investigation.”

Downing Street has expressed concerns over the chant, describing it as “deeply offensive” to many.

Asked in a briefing with reporters about its use, the PM’s spokesman said: “We understand clearly this is a deeply offensive chant to many.

“And again, I think people need to be responsible with their use of language.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman said it is a matter for the police to decide on the appropriate response when confronted with the use of such chants during public demonstrations.

“Obviously it’s up to the police to make an operational decision about the use of that language if they see fit to do so, but I can understand how the use of that language and others will be of significant concern to many.”

Mr McDonald’s suspension comes after Rishi Sunak sacked a senior Tory from his government job as a ministerial aide for breaking ranks and calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Paul Bristow, a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) at the science department, had called for a “permanent” ceasefire in Gaza in a letter to Mr Sunak.

The MP for Peterborough said it “would save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid [to] reach the people who need it the most”.

The response from No 10 was swift – sacking the senior Tory for breaking “collective responsibility”, as Mr Sunak continued to insist that Israel has the right to take military action against Hamas.

It comes as Labour frontbenchers openly defied their leader Keir Starmer by calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the death toll surpasses 8,000.

Shadow ministers Naz Shah, Paul Barker, and Afzal Khan all challenged Sir Starmer’s refusal to support a ceasefire whilst other ministers including Rachel Hopkins, Sarah Owen, Jess Phillips and whip Kim Leadbeater all took to X to share calls to end the bloodshed.

Labour MPs told the Independent that at least 100 of Starmer’s parliamentary party want him to shift his stance and support a ceasefire as they warn he could lose mass support and seats since a significant amount of his voters are Muslim

The disagreement has led 31 Labour councillors to quit. Blackburn councillor Suleman Khonat told The Mirror: “What is the point of humanitarian aid if you are going to continue to support the relentless bombing of the Palestinian civilians, to whom you are beginning to provide humanitarian aid to.”

A YouGov survey found 42 per cent of 2019 Labour voters thought Sir Keir had handled his response to the conflict badly whilst just 26 per cent of voters thought he had delivered well.

More follows...