Boris Johnson to urge Angela Merkel to relax travel restrictions on UK as she makes final official visit

German chancellor will become the first foreign leader to address the UK cabinet since Bill Clinton in 1997

<p>Johnson greets Merkel at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month </p>

Travel restrictions on British tourists will be at the top of the agenda when Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel meet for the German chancellor’s last official visit to the UK as chancellor.

Ms Merkel, who is stepping down as Germany’s leader later this year, is paying her 22nd visit to Britain since taking office in 2005 – when her British counterpart was Tony Blair.

In what is expected to be her final trip across the channel as chancellor, she will address a virtual meeting of the British cabinet – the first foreign leader to do so since President Clinton addressed Cabinet in 1997.

And she will meet Mr Johnson at his Chequers country residence, where the prime minister will push her to loosen Covid-19 restrictions on British tourists.

UK travellers currently have to quarantine for two weeks on arriving in Germany, but Mr Johnson wants the rule relaxed for people who have been double-vaccinated.

Many countries have extra restrictions on UK travellers because Britain has been the European focal point for two Covid-19 variants of concern: one originating in Kent and the other spread from India.

The German and British relationship has come under pressure since Brexit. Ms Merkel and Mr Johnson previously held discussions at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

While Ms Merkel is in the country the two leaders are also expected to unveil a new academic award to cement British and German scientific ties.

The medal will see £10,000 given to a UK- or Germany-based female scientist who has excelled in the field of astrophysics. It will be named after Caroline Herschel, a German-born British pioneer of the subject.

Speaking ahead of the visit Boris Johnson said Ms Merkel's legacy on the Anglo-German relationship would last for “generations”.

“The UK and Germany have a steadfast friendship and a shared outlook on many issues. Our scientists, innovators and industrialists work together every day to make the world a better place," he said.

“Over the 16 years of Chancellor Merkel’s tenure the UK-Germany relationship has been re-energised and re-invigorated for a new era. And the new joint ventures we will agree today will leave a legacy that will last for generations.”

