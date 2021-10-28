Angela Rayner apologises for ‘scum’ barb directed at Conservatives

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has “unreservedly” apologised for remarks at the party’s annual conference when she described Conservatives as “scum”.The apology came as two men were arrested and another was charged in relation to allegedly threatening and abusive phone and email messages directed at Rayner in recent weeks.

Ms Rayner, who has been away from parliament on compassionate leave after a bereavement, said that threats against her life have had a “devastating” impact on her.

She said that her staff were bearing much of the brunt of abuse and should not be in a position where they are having regularly to liaise with police about death threats and their personal safety.

Ms Rayner came under fire after reports of a meeting on the fringe of Labour’s Brighton conference, in which she was quoted as saying: “We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian piece of scum.”

But she initially refused to withdraw the remarks, even after leader Sir Keir Starmer distanced himself from them, saying he would “not have used” those words.