Watch live: Angela Rayner sets out Labour housebuilding plans

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Angela Rayner sets out the Labour government’s plans for housebuilding in the UK on Tuesday, 30 July.

The deputy prime minister has told Cabinet that the government will be “setting out the first steps” for building 1.5 million homes over this Parliament.

Ms Rayner told colleagues the country faces “an acute housing crisis” that has resulted in “high levels of homelessness, over one million households on social housing waiting lists, homes on average in England costing more than eight times average incomes and fewer than 200,000 homes forecast to be built this year.”

Number 10 said: “She outlined that later today the Government would set out plans to lay the foundations for 1.5 million new homes across Britain over this Parliament.

“Working people are facing huge challenges to find a safe and decent home to call their own and this Government is setting out the first steps to make this happen.”