Angela Rayner joined Labour members in belting out a number of timeless karaoke classics, including a duet with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The deputy leader — who caused a stir at this year’s conference by labelling the Tories “scum” — sang Oasis hit “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to hundreds of other partygoers on the final night of the annual event.

Ms Rayner was later joined on the mic by Mr Burnham - mooted as a future leadership challenger to Sir Keir Starmer - at Brighton’s revolution bar.

The Mancunian duo belted out a rendition of the Proclaimer’s I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), much to the delight of the Labourite revellers.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth also got in on the action and joined Ms Rayner for “You’re The One That I Want’” from hit film Grease.

The Labour leader did also make an appearance at the event but didn’t take the opportunity to give members an insight into his vocal range.

However he did take the opportunity to speak to crowd at the packed out event, that was put on by the Daily Mirror.

Sir Keir said that seeing “everybody in person for the first time has been absolutely brilliant”, reported the Evening Standard. Also at the raucous event were Ed Miliband and Wes Streeting.

It comes after Ms Rayner sparked a row after reportedly calling the Tories “scum” and “homophobic, racist, misogynistic” at an event on Saturday night.

The accusations prompted fury from the Conservatives and the comments were called “absolutely appalling” by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Ms Rayner has refused to apologise and instead doubled down on her remarks.

She later tweeted that people “seem to be far more concerned with my choice of language” than the Prime Minister’s own “racist, homophobic and sexist” comments.

“I’m very happy to sit down with Boris. If he withdraws his comments and apologises, I’ll be very happy to apologise to him,” the Ashton-under-Lyne MP added.