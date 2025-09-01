Keir Starmer defends ‘incredible’ Angela Rayner over flat purchase row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has launched a defence of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner following criticism of her tax affairs, saying she is a “great story of British success”.

The prime minister said Ms Rayner has “had people briefing against her and talking her down over and over again”, warning: “It’s a big mistake by the way”, amid headlines about her purchase of a flat in Hove.

Describing her appointment as deputy prime minister as “an incredible achievement”, Sir Keir told BBC 5Live: “Angela came from a very humble background, battled all sorts of challenges along the way, and there she is proudly – and I’m proud of her – as our deputy prime minister.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has defended his deputy amid criticism of her tax affairs. (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

Adding that the country should be “proud” of Ms Rayner, he said: “What a great story of British success that we are a country where Angela Rayner could be our deputy prime minister.”

Sir Keir’s backing for Ms Rayner comes amid continued criticism of her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, with the Conservatives calling for her to face an ethics inquiry over her tax affairs relating to the purchase.

Ms Rayner, who is also the housing secretary, is reported to have saved £40,000 in stamp duty on the flat because she removed her name from the deeds of a family property in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency, meaning the Hove property is the only property she owns.

However, Ms Rayner also previously indicated the Greater Manchester home remains her primary residence, according to the Telegraph, saving some £2,000 in council tax on her grace and favour home in central London at Admiralty House.

The Mail On Sunday reported she split the ownership of her £650,000 constituency home with a trust administered by law firm Shoosmiths.

The newspaper suggested the legal manoeuvre would be consistent with Ms Rayner placing some of the house’s equity in trust for her three children, but the Tories questioned whether the move was intended to avoid potential inheritance tax liabilities.

Allies of Ms Rayner rejected the suggestion the move had anything to do with inheritance tax.

Ms Rayner divorced her husband and no longer owns a stake in the Greater Manchester home but still considers it her primary residence because her children live there.

Asked if Ms Rayner had been the victim of a briefing war, Sir Keir said: “Angela has had people briefing against her and talking her down over and over again.

“It’s a mistake.”

The Tories have called for the prime minister’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, to examine whether she has breached the ministerial code.

Tory Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said Ms Rayner should “come clean on the litany of accusations of tax avoidance, be it stamp duty, council tax or inheritance tax”.

He had originally called for Sir Laurie to investigate after it was reported Ms Rayner paid £30,000 stamp duty instead of £70,000 on the Hove property because it was the only one she owned, but then said the independent adviser on ministerial standards should also look at the Ashton-under-Lyne trust.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner with Sir Keir ( PA Wire )

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “I think people would appreciate clarity from Angela Rayner.

“I don’t know the details of the house purchases, but the reason why people are asking, as they have been in my constituency, is that they’re worried about hypocrisy.”

Before the 2024 election, the Conservatives had urged HMRC to investigate Ms Rayner over whether she had paid enough tax after selling her former council home almost a decade earlier.

But it is understood that HMRC looked into the matter at Ms Rayner’s request and concluded there was no capital gains tax liability.

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir retained full confidence in Ms Rayner.

The spokesman added: “There is a court order which restricts her from providing further information, which she’s urgently working on rectifying in the interests of public transparency.”