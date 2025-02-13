Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner has on Thursday vowed that Labour’s plans to build new towns across England will mean that the idea of buying a new home will no longer be a pipe dream for millions.

Writing exclusively for The Independent, the deputy prime minister offered “hope” to “generation rent” and those forced to live with their parents because they cannot afford to buy their own home.

It comes as she and Sir Keir Starmer visit one of 100 potential sites for one of the new towns which have been put forward for consideration on Thursday.

A decision is expected in six months time with an expectation 10 to 12 will be chosen and shovels will go in the ground before the next election in 2029.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minster Angela Rayner (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Rayner wrote: “It’s to restore hope to people who cannot afford to buy or rent. To give hope to ‘generation rent’ - the young people stuck living with their parents because there is nowhere else for them to go and for whom home ownership is out of reach.

“Decent housing is not a privilege – it’s a right. And in our new towns, our aim is for at least 40 per cent of homes to be affordable, including social housing.”

The towns will be a mixture of social and private housing and have been inspired by the ones built under Labour’s post Second World War government led by Clement Atlee.

Ms Rayner said: “The vision was Clement Attlee’s, inspired to act and rebuild after the devastation of World War II.

“His Labour government stepped up to create entire towns from scratch - homes, jobs and communities to transform the lives of millions of working families and the economy.

“Now we’re bringing that energy back, to create new towns of the future. It’s high time – in fact, it’s long overdue given the housing crisis that’s squeezing people to breaking point.”

The new towns then included Milton Keynes, Crawley, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City.

“The post-war towns weren’t perfect, but they showed what can be achieved when you put people first,” said the deputy prime minister.

“Today, millions of people live in New Towns, and they remain a crucial driver of growth.

open image in gallery The King, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited Nansledan on Monday to discuss new towns (Alastair Grant/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Our ambition is that our new generation of New Towns will provide hundreds of thousands more homes.”

Ms Rayner promised that the new towns will have full amenities, transport links and parks while the government insists that they will be community led in design and “look good”.

She wrote: “Britain’s new towns movement was one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in our country’s history.

“A huge and lasting achievement. But I can boil down the secret of its success in four words. It put people first.”

She added:”It’s high time – in fact, it’s long overdue given the housing crisis that’s squeezing people to breaking point.

“Drawn up by the independent New Towns Taskforce, they are in the best tradition of the originals – enduring success stories like Stevenage and Crawley, Welwyn and Hale.

“As their first residents realised, they could look forward to a better quality of life.”