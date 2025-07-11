Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unite the union has suspended Angela Rayner’s membership over the Birmingham bin strike, as it accused the government of failing workers in a row that could lead to a historic split with the Labour Party.

The UK’s largest union also suspended Birmingham council leader John Cotton and other councillors for what they say is effectively ‘firing and rehiring’ workers as part of the city’s bin strike.

Unite, which is one of Labour’s biggest financial backers, also voted to re-examine its relationship with the party.

open image in gallery ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is crystal clear it will call out bad employers regardless of the colour of their rosette. Angela Rayner has had every opportunity to intervene and resolve this dispute but has instead backed a rogue council that has peddled lies and smeared its workers fighting huge pay cuts.

“The disgraceful actions of the government and a so-called Labour council, is essentially fire and rehire and makes a joke of the Employment Relations Act promises.

“People up and down the country are asking whose side is the Labour government on and coming up with the answer not workers.”

Before she became an MP Ms Rayner worked as a trade union official for another union, Unison.

Created in in 2007, by the merger of two major unions, Amicus and the Transport and General Workers' Union, Unite has had a tumultuous relationship with Labour.

Former boss Len McCluskey was seen as a thorn in the side of Ed Miliband, when he was Labour leader.

Mr McCluskey was close to Jeremy Corbyn, however, and recently warned Labour could lose trade union support to a new party of the left, called for by independent MPs Zarah Sultana and Mr Corbyn.

open image in gallery A picket line as party of the Birmingham bin strike in March ( PA Wire )

On Thursday Unite called for the city’s council leader to quit his post over the authority’s “abhorrent” and “shambolic” handling of the bin strike.

Hundreds of workers went on strike four months ago over fears some could face pay cuts of up to £8,000, leading to rubbish piling up in the streets.

On Wednesday talks to end the dispute broke down as the city council announced it had reached the “absolute limit” of what it could offer to resolve the strike.

The union began the strike after alleging that the council’s decision to remove Waste Recycling and Collection Officer roles would mean 170 workers would face losing up to £8,000 a year.

The council said the change was necessary as part of a restructuring effort designed to improve the service and comply with the Environmental Act 2021.

The city’s recycling rate, at 22.9 per cent, is the lowest of any unitary authority in the country with the exception of Liverpool. If it fails to meet the government’s target rate of 65 per cent by 2035, it could face a reduction in grant funding.

This is a breaking story – more follows...