Minister Anneliese Dodds resigns over Starmer move to cut foreign aid budget

International development minister Anneliese Dodds has dramatically resigned from the government in protest at Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to slash the UK’s foreign aid budget.

The minister, who attended cabinet, warned the move would bolster Russia, despite the prime minister’s claims the cash would be used to hike defence spending and hit back at “tyrants” like Putin.

Her resignation will come as a blow to the prime minister after he jetted back to the UK following a crunch meeting with Donald Trump and before he holds an EU leaders summit on Ukraine this weekend.

open image in gallery Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

She is the fourth minister who attended cabinet that he has lost since he came to power last summer.

In her resignation letter to the prime minister, she wrote that it would now be “impossible” for the PM to stick to his commitments.

She added: "You have maintained that you want to continue support for Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine; for vaccination; for climate; and for rules-based systems.

"Yet it will be impossible to maintain these priorities given the depth of the cut; the effect will be far greater than presented, even if assumptions made about reducing asylum costs hold true.”

She said the swingeing cuts would “likely lead to a UK pullout from numerous African, Caribbean and western Balkan nations at a time when Russia has been aggressively increasing its global presence.”

“All this while China is seeking to rewrite global rules, and when the climate crisis is the biggest security threat of them all.”

The move would damage Britain’s international standing, she warned: "Ultimately, these cuts will remove food and healthcare from desperate people - deeply harming the UK's reputation.”

She said she knew there were no "easy paths" to increase defence spending, but that she disagreed with the decision to cut overseas development aid to 0.3% of GNI (gross national income).

She added: “I stood ready to work with you to deliver that increased spending, knowing some might well have had to come from overseas development assistance [ODA]. I also expected we would collectively discuss our fiscal rules and approach to taxation, as other nations are doing.

“Even 3% may only be the start, and it will be impossible to raise the substantial resources needed just through tactical cuts to public spending. These are unprecedented times, when strategic decisions for the sake of our country’s security cannot be ducked.”

open image in gallery Starmer has pledged to use the money from the cuts to hike the defence budget ( PA )

Ms Dodds revealed that she had only been told about the decision by the PM on Monday.

She decided to delay her resignation so it did not overshadow the prime minister’s trip to Washington to make the case to President Trump for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier this week a former deputy foreign secretary also warned Russia and China would benefit from the plans.

In an article for the Independent, Andrew Mitchell also suggested Labour had turned its back on its own principles, pointing out that Sir Keir argued against reductions to the overseas aid budget under the Conservatives.

He praised Ms Dodds’ decision to resign, telling the Independent: “Anneliese has done the right thing: Labour’s disgraceful and cynical actions demean the Labour Party ‘s reputation as they balance the books on the backs of the poorest people in the world . Shame on them and kudos to a politician of decency and principle.“

Veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott also backed the resignation, saying it was “shameful other members of the cabinet have not done the same”.

Save the Children UK chief executive Moazzam Malik said: “The UK Government has lost a highly principled and highly effective minister with a deep commitment to the world’s most vulnerable children and people.

“This resignation highlights the wide coalition against the government's decision to cut international aid to the lowest levels on record, at a time when conflict, humanitarian emergencies, climate change and deep seated poverty are devastating children’s lives.

“We call on the government to act in the UK's national interest: reverse the aid cut now. The UK's future security and prosperity depend on tackling global challenges and building reliable partnerships. We join politicians, military leaders, business people and charity workers in calling for a balanced approach to development, defence and diplomacy.”

No 10 declined to get into any private meetings between Ms Dodds and the prime minister.

