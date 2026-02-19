Antonia Romeo is appointed as UK’s top civil servant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Dame Antonia Romeo as Britain’s first female cabinet secretary and head of the civil service.

The appointment, which has been rumoured for weeks, comes after allegations Dame Antonia was previously spoken to about her management style.

She previously faced allegations of bullying relating to her time as consul general in New York in 2017, but was later cleared by the Cabinet Office following an inquiry.

Dame Antonia, currently the permanent secretary of the Home Office, is the first female cabinet secretary in the more than 100-year history of the role.

She succeeds Sir Chris Wormald, who became the latest member of the prime minister’s top team quit last week as Sir Keir seeks to overhaul his Downing Street operation following a string of scandals.

open image in gallery Upon announcing the appointment, the prime minister said he had been “impressed by her professionalism and determination to get things done” ( PA Media )

Upon announcing the appointment, the prime minister said he had been “impressed by her professionalism and determination to get things done”.

“I am delighted to appoint Dame Antonia Romeo as the new cabinet secretary,” he said.

“She is an outstanding public servant, with a 25‑year record of delivering for the British people. Since becoming prime minister, I’ve been impressed by her professionalism and determination to get things done.”

He added: “Antonia has shown she is the right person to drive the government to reform and I look forward to working with her to deliver this period of national renewal.”

The prime minister defended Dame Antonia as an “outstanding leader” earlier this week amid growing expectations she would be handed the role.

open image in gallery Dame Antonia Romeo, right, will take over from Sir Chris Wormald (PA) ( PA Archive )

Asked about reports that the senior civil servant had been spoken to about her management style following the inquiry, the prime minister’s official spokesperson insisted that Dame Antonia’s record “speaks for itself”.

A source told the BBC that Dame Antonia faced “tough conversations” about her leadership style in the wake of the investigation, adding that “there were some issues of personal style that grated with people”.

Dame Antonia said it was a “huge privilege” to be appointed as the head of the civil service.

“The civil service is a great and remarkable institution, which I love,” she said.

“We should be known for delivery, efficiency and innovation, working to implement the government’s agenda and meet the challenges the country faces.

“I look forward to working with all colleagues across the civil service to do this, in support of the prime minister and the government.”

More follows on this breaking news story...