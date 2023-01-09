Jump to content

Czech ex-Premier Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

A Prague court has acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies

Monday 09 January 2023 08:16
Czech Republic Politics
A Prague court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies.

A prosecutor requested a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna ($440,000) for the populist billionaire.

Babis pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.

