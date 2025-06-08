One million students to receive AI training in new skills drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secondary school pupils will be taught new skills to make sure they can get AI-powered jobs in the future, the prime minister is set to announce.

It comes as research commissioned by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) showed that, by 2035, AI will play a part in the roles and responsibilities of around 10 million workers.

One million students will be given access to learning resources to start equipping them for “the tech careers of the future” as part of the government’s £187m “TechFirst” scheme, Downing Street said on Monday.

The announcement came just hours after technology secretary Peter Kyle admitted that AI “does lie”, acknowledging that the technology was “not flawless”.

The TechFirst programme will be split into four strands, with TechYouth – the £24m “flagship” arm – aimed at giving students across every secondary school in the UK the chance to gain new AI skills over three years.

Keir Starmer has unveiled plans to train students to get AI-powered jobs ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir Starmer is also launching a new government partnership with industry to train 7.5 million UK workers in essential skills to use AI by 2030.

Tech giants including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Nvidia, BT and Amazon have signed up to make “high-quality” training materials widely available to workers free of charge over the next five years, No 10 said.

Sir Keir said the government is “putting the power of AI into the hands of the next generation – so they can shape the future, not be shaped by it”.

He added: “This training programme will unlock opportunity in every classroom – and lays the foundations for a new era of growth.

“Too many children from working families like the one I grew up in are written off. I am determined to end that.”

Sir Keir hosted a private reception at Chequers on Sunday with leading technology bosses and investors, including former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, Faculty AI co-founder Angie Ma, Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis and Scale boss Alex Wang.

On Tuesday, he will invite industry figures to Downing Street, including 16-year-old AI entrepreneur Toby Brown, who recently secured $1m in Silicon Valley funding for his startup, Beem.

Asked about the risk of AI producing unreliable information, Mr Kyle said “people need to understand that AI is not flawless, and that AI does lie because it’s based on human characteristics”.

“Now it is getting more precise as we move forward. It’s getting more powerful as we move forward,” he told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

“But as with every single technology that comes into society, you can only safely use it and wisely use it by understanding how it works.”

He added: “We are going to legislate for AI going forward and we’re going to balance it with the same legislation that we’ll bring in to modernise the copyright legislation as well.”