A ban on advertising assisted dying is to be debated as the controversial Bill returns to Parliament.

The regulation of substances to be used by a terminally ill person to bring about their death is also due to be discussed by MPs in the Commons on Friday.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is undergoing a second day of report stage, with various amendments likely to be debated and possibly voted on.

Its third reading – where a vote is taken on the overall Bill – could take place next Friday.

The Bill passed second reading stage by a majority of 55 during a historic vote in November, which saw MPs support the principle of assisted dying.

Some MPs who voted in favour last year could reportedly withdraw their support amid concerns around safeguards and how much scrutiny the proposed legislation has received, while others might switch to supporting a Bill that backers argue has been strengthened over time.

open image in gallery Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill returns to Parliament for further debate on Friday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

Opinion in the medical community has been divided, with the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) and Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) expressing concern, but some MPs who are doctors are among the Bill’s strongest supporters.

Seven RCPsych members, including a former president and vice president, have written to MPs to distance themselves from their college’s concern, instead describing the current Bill as “workable, safe and compassionate” with a “clear and transparent legal framework”.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Commissioner for England has repeated her call for children’s voices to be heard in the conversation.

Dame Rachel de Souza said: “Children’s views have at best been side-lined, at worst written off entirely simply because they would not fall within the scope of the current scope of legislation.

“They have spoken passionately about their worries that this Bill could be extended further. We need only to look to other models, such as Canada, where proposals for assisted death to be expanded to ‘mature minors’ – children – are a live issue, to understand the source of their concern.

“This Bill has raised the level of debate on important and challenging subjects in England – but children have raised very real concerns with me about their opportunity to shape this legislation, which could impact them as they reach adulthood, or impact them in indirect ways through the deaths of loved ones.”

Demonstrators are once again expected to gather outside Parliament to make their views known on the Bill.

open image in gallery MPs will gather in the Commons for further debate on the assisted dying Bill (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Archive )

Disability campaigner George Fielding, representing campaign group Not Dead Yet UK, argued the Bill “risks state-sanctioned suicide”.

He added: “It risks making people feel like a burden while ignoring the social, economic and systemic pressures that deny people the treatment and dignity they need to live.

“This is not choice. This is coercion, masquerading as compassion.”

But Claire Macdonald, director of My Death, My Decision, which is in favour of assisted dying, said the public mood is clear that change is needed.

She said: “We hope MPs strike the careful balance between creating a law that is strong and safe, with a system that works for dying people, giving them choice and compassion at the end of life.

“What is clear is that no-one should be forced to suffer, and the British public wants politicians to change the law on assisted dying.”

In a letter to MPs this week, Labour’s Kim Leadbeater, the parliamentarian behind the Bill, said supporters and opponents appear in agreement that “if we are to pass this legislation it should be the best and safest Bill possible”.

She added: “I’m confident it can and will be.”

Among the amendments to the Bill expected to be discussed on Friday are a ban on advertising an assisted dying service were the law to change, with Ms Leadbeater previously saying it “would feel inappropriate for this to be something which was advertised”.

But Bill opponent Labour MP Paul Waugh warned of “unspecified exceptions, which could make the ban itself worthless”, adding that he had put forward a tighter amendment to “strengthen the Bill on this issue and to better protect the vulnerable”.

open image in gallery Some of the Bill’s opponents have urged MPs to focus on improving end-of-life care rather than legislating for assisted dying (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Leadbeater said other possible amendments include ensuring “any approved substance used for assisted dying is subject to robust regulation and scrutiny”, which she said is “essential for clinical safety, public confidence and ethical integrity”.

Earlier this week, a group of charities wrote to MPs to express “serious concerns” about what they described as an “anorexia loophole”, arguing people with eating disorders could end up qualifying for assisted dying because of the physical consequences of their illness.

However, an amendment preventing a person meeting the requirements for an assisted death “solely as a result of voluntarily stopping eating or drinking” – tabled by Labour’s Naz Shah – was accepted by Ms Leadbeater without a vote last month.

Ms Leadbeater said this, combined with existing safeguards in the Bill, would rule out people with anorexia falling into its scope.

As it stands, the proposed legislation would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, with fewer than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.

MPs are entitled to have a free vote on the Bill and any amendments, meaning they vote according to their conscience rather than along party lines.