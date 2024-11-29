Assisted dying bill: How did my MP vote?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MPs have voted to pass the Terminally Ill Adults (End Of Life) Bill, allowing the assisted dying legislation to pass through to the next stages of scrutiny and amendment.

The bill was passed by a majority of 55 votes.

The vote followed five hours of debate this morning (November 29), with 175 MPs requesting to speak on the matter.

The bill was open to a “free vote”, meaning that the party whips did not dictate whether to support or oppose the bill. Individual MPs were free to vote based on their own values and opinions of their constituents, regardless of whether they are Labour, Tory, or otherwise.

Use the search bar to find how your MP voted on the bill.

Among the MPs to have voted in favour of the bill included Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and former PM Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Mother of the House Diane Abbott were among those who voted against it.

The private members bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, was the first time MPs have been able to vote on assisted dying since 2015 when it was struck down 330 to 118.

At this morning’s debate, Ms Leadbeater insisted that this was the “beginning not the end” of the conversation around assisted dying.

To be eligible for assisted dying under the proposed bill, a person has to be over 18 years old, have proven mental capacity, no more than six months left to live, and the consent of two medical professionals.

The assisted dying bill has sparked significant debate since it was introduced in mid-October, with strong advocates for and against the legislation.