The debate on assisted dying pits advocates of compassionate choice for the terminally ill against concerns over ethical risks and potential misuse of the proposed law. Where do you stand?
The debate over assisted dying has reignited, with Parliament gearing up for a historic vote on Friday.
If passed, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would allow those with less than six months to live to end their lives with medical assistance, under strict safeguards requiring approval from two doctors and a High Court judge.
Supporters argue the bill represents compassion and choice for those facing unbearable suffering. Proponents, including prominent ministers such as Lisa Nandy and Ed Miliband, call it the most robust assisted dying law in the world, designed to prevent coercion with severe penalties for abuse.
However, the proposal has faced significant backlash. Opponents, including faith leaders, former prime minister Gordon Brown, and MPs like Shabana Mahmood, worry it could lead to a “slippery slope” and potential misuse.
The debate has also sparked controversy within the Labour Party, with accusations of discrimination over comments about religious motivations in opposing the bill.
The issue is divisive, raising profound ethical, religious, and societal questions: and now we want to know where you stand. Is assisted dying a compassionate step forward or a dangerous precedent?
