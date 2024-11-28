Historic vote to legalise assisted dying on a knife edge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The biggest social change in Britain in five decades could be shepherded in by the closest of margins on Friday.

A historic vote among MPs over whether or not to legalise assisted dying appears on a knife edge, with those in support thought to be narrowly in the lead.

If passed, it could lead to the greatest reform to UK society since the abolition of the death penalty in 1965 and the introduction of abortion two years later.

open image in gallery Campaigners protest outside Parliament ahead of a debate in the House of Commons on assisted dying (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

Labour backbencher Kim Leadbeater has insisted her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is "robust", with potentially the "strictest protections" against coercion anywhere in the world that would require sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge.

She has the support of the former prime minister Lord Cameron as well as two former health secretaries, Andy Burnham and Matt Hancock.

But high-profile opponents include ex-PMs Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Gordon Brown, who last week said that the death of his newborn daughter in January 2002 convinced him of the “value and imperative of good end-of-life care”.

At the eleventh-hour MPs were also warned by a regulator that Parliament should be given more assurances the Bill is compatible with human rights.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission, which says it is neutral on assisted dying, warned there had been "insufficiently detailed analysis" of human rights considerations.

A leading consultant also told The Independent that coercion by doctors and other medical professionals poses one of the biggest dangers to vulnerable, elderly and disabled people if assisted dying becomes legal.

open image in gallery Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has insisted her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is robust ( PA Wire )

Baroness Ilora Finlay, who is a consultant in palliative care as well as a member of the House of Lords, said that “it is often almost impossible” to detect coercion in patients.

It is understood that at least 175 MPs have asked to speak during a five-and-a-half-hour debate on the Bill on Friday from 9.30am - but the majority have not yet declared publicly which way they will vote.

According to a spreadsheet run by one of the campaigns seen by The Independent, however, both camps are neck and neck with 199 for to 196 against, out of a total of 650.

If the Bill does pass by a small margin, it could draw comparison with Britain’s decision to leave the European Union in 2016, by 52 to 48 per cent.

Keir Starmer’s government is split on the issue, with MPs given a free vote. Sir Keir has chosen not to reveal how he will vote. Speaking on Thursday, he said: “Obviously the government is neutral on this and it is a genuinely free vote for all members of parliament and I don’t want to put pressure on them.

“I’ve obviously got a huge amount of interest and experience in this having looked at every single case for five years that was ever investigated.”

But the health secretary Wes Streeting has been vocal in his opposition as has the justice secretary Shabana Mahmood.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting is opposed to the legislation (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

As well as Ms Mahmood and Mr Streeting, education secretary Bridget Phillipson and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds have said they will reject the legislation.

The culture secretary Lisa Nandy, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn, transport secretary Louise Haigh and energy secretary Ed Miliband have all said they will back the law.

The bill, which covers England and Wales, states that only terminally ill adults with less than six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.

If it passes its first parliamentary stage on Friday, civil servants and ministers will begin work on the assisted dying Bill.

MPs could vote twice more on the Bill, including on any amendments and again at its third and final Commons reading, after which it would go to the House of Lords. If passed by the Lords the Bill would then gain Royal Assent, bringing it into law.