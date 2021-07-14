Boris Johnson’s government will confront Malta over reports it refused to accept UK travellers vaccinated with an India-made batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps said the UK government would make clear that the vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India is “absolutely the same product” as batches made elsewhere.

He made the comments in response to reports in the Daily Telegraph that a couple from Hull – Steve and Glenda Hardy – were barred from a flight from Manchester to Malta because they had had the Indian-made jab.

The Covishield batch of the AstraZeneca jab made by the Serum Institute has not been authorised by the EU’s regulator – but has been approved by the UK’s regulator.

Mr Shapps said the government would take the “misunderstanding” up with Maltese authorities and make the case for India-made batch in the “strongest possible terms”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “The [UK] medicines agency, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, have been very clear that it doesn’t matter whether the AstraZeneca you have is made here or the Serum Institute in India.”

He added: “It is absolutely the same product, it provides exactly the same levels of protection … We will certainly speak to our Maltese colleagues to point all this out.”

“Obviously it is up to them what they do. But we will be making the scientific point in the strongest possible terms there is no difference, we don’t recognise any difference.”

Mr Shapps told LBC: “We will be speaking to our friends and colleagues in Malta today to try to clear up what I believe may just be a straightforward misunderstanding.”

The prime minister has previously stated he was “very confident” that Covishield jabs would not cause an issue, following estimates that five million Britons could be barred from taking holidays in the EU.

The transport secretary also warned some countries on the green list for travel could be bumped back to the amber list due to rising case numbers.

It follows reports the Spanish Balearic islands, including tourist hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, could return to amber just a fortnight after they were cleared for quarantine free-travel.

“We review these every three weeks,” Mr Shapps said. “I hope we have made very clear to everybody when booking trips at the moment there is always the chance that countries will move around.”

Those travelling to amber listed countries, such as mainland Spain, have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to England. However, as of 19 July the requirement to quarantine will be scrapped for the fully vaccinated and those aged under 18.

The government’s travel lists are expected to be updated later on Wednesday or on Thursday.