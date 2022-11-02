Brexit: Just 1.3% of asylum seekers returned following extra ‘bureaucracy’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just 1.3 per cent of asylum seekers have been sent back by a Home Office unit set up to assess claims following extra “bureaucracy” following Brexit, figures show.

After the loss of the Dublin III regulation – which allowed some would-be refugees to be returned – the new unit decides if they have travelled through a safe “third country” and can be refused.

But official statistics show 15,898 people were told they had been referred to the unit in its first 18 months, from January 2021 – yet only 21 were returned over that period.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, seized on the figures as fresh evidence of “shameful mismanagement” of the system, amid the controversy over the “wretched” conditions at the Manston processing centre.

The party opposed the “admissibility” process – calling it a “backlog to the backlog” of undecided claims – calling for bilateral return agreements with France and other key countries instead.

“Labour has warned the Conservative government repeatedly that they are increasing delays, backlogs and costs rather than solving the problem,” Ms Cooper said.

“There has been a total collapse in asylum decision making, with just half the number of decisions being made and a big increase in bureaucracy – at the same time as there are no return agreements in place.

“It’s the worst of all worlds. Refugees aren’t getting the support they need, those who are not refugees aren’t being returned, and asylum costs, hotel costs and overcrowding are all shooting up. This is a damning record of failure.”

The figures are revealed after Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed over immigration in the Commons, when the prime minister pointed to Brexit as a success in curbing arrivals.

“We gave the British people a referendum on Brexit. We delivered Brexit. We ended the free movement of people,” he told the Labour leader.

“That’s our record on migration policy. It’s not something the honourable gentleman supported. He opposed it at every turn and it’s not what the British people want.”

However, EU withdrawal also killed the Dublin regulations allowing return – and government promises of deals with individual countries have not been met.

Instead, claims made by people suspected to have passed through other European countries before reaching the UK have been categorised as “inadmissible” while they are assessed.

In practice, this means asylum seekers are left anguishing in hotels, or other emergency accommodation – rather than being sent to other countries – typically for six months, Labour says.

Hotel accommodation costs up to £150 per night – and the daily costs of the growing backlog of claims is put at £2.4m.

The Home Office has been asked to respond to the criticism of the operation of the third country unit.