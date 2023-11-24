Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Years of austerity beckon for the next election’s unlucky winner

Jeremy Hunt’s tax giveaway comes at the price of our crumbling public services, as Sean O’Grady explains

Friday 24 November 2023 21:27
Comments
<p>‘The Alchemist’ </p>

‘The Alchemist’

(Dave Brown)

There’s a belief that the worst Budgets are those that get a great reception on the day, only for the horrible underlying truths to emerge thereafter. This certainly seems to have been the case with Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, when the initial euphoria about tax cuts was supplanted by a realisation that the tax burden is actually still set to rise – and for years to come.

So how did Hunt pay for the “tax cuts that never were”?

One obvious answer is through future stealth taxes imposed on working people for many years. The freeze in tax thresholds that began in 2021 is scheduled to continue until 2028, yielding something like £100bn in extra tax revenues. By contrast, the chancellor has “given back” a mere £20bn – very welcome but not so munificent when set in context.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in