Jeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances for 2 more years and cuts threshold for 45p top rate
Millions more to be dragged into 20p and 40p tax rates through ‘fiscal drag’ – and more will pay 45p rate
Jeremy Hunt has hiked taxes in his autumn statement, freezing allowances for 2 further years and cutting the threshold for the 45p top rate.
The decision not to increase the earnings figure at which the 20p and 40p rate kick in will drag many more people into paying tax and into paying more to the Treasury.
But the chancellor said cutting the starting point for the 45p rate – from earnings of £150,000 to £125,140 – would see the wealthiest paying an extra £1,200 each year.
Unveiling £55bn of spending cuts and tax increase, Mr Hunt insisted he was ensuring “those with more contribute more” and that tax hikes would avoid “damaging growth”.
Although the increases were “substantial”, the headline rates of tax would be unchanged – and the per centage of GDP taken in tax would rise by only 1 per cent over five years.
The chancellor also confirmed that £4bn-a-year cuts to overseas aid will continue indefinitely, instead of returning to 0.7 per cent of national income in 2024.
He confirmed the budgets of most Whitehall departments will not be increased in line with rampant inflation – despite those allocations being made when prices were rising by around 3 per cent, not 11 per cent.
But he made an exception for education, announcing it would receive an extra £2.3bn a year, when further cuts were feared.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies