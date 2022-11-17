Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Hunt has hiked taxes in his autumn statement, freezing allowances for 2 further years and cutting the threshold for the 45p top rate.

The decision not to increase the earnings figure at which the 20p and 40p rate kick in will drag many more people into paying tax and into paying more to the Treasury.

But the chancellor said cutting the starting point for the 45p rate – from earnings of £150,000 to £125,140 – would see the wealthiest paying an extra £1,200 each year.

Unveiling £55bn of spending cuts and tax increase, Mr Hunt insisted he was ensuring “those with more contribute more” and that tax hikes would avoid “damaging growth”.

Although the increases were “substantial”, the headline rates of tax would be unchanged – and the per centage of GDP taken in tax would rise by only 1 per cent over five years.

The chancellor also confirmed that £4bn-a-year cuts to overseas aid will continue indefinitely, instead of returning to 0.7 per cent of national income in 2024.

He confirmed the budgets of most Whitehall departments will not be increased in line with rampant inflation – despite those allocations being made when prices were rising by around 3 per cent, not 11 per cent.

But he made an exception for education, announcing it would receive an extra £2.3bn a year, when further cuts were feared.