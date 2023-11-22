Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tax cuts and reforms to benefits are the big announcements expected in Wednesday’s autumn statement.

The move from chancellor Jeremy Hunt is raising eyebrows after he warned back in September it would be “virtually impossible” to make imminent tax cuts.

However, since then inflation has fallen back towards Rishi Sunak’s target of around 5 per cent, with the size of the economy and the rate of growth also better than expected.

So, what will planned tax cuts mean for your finances? How will the proposals in the autumn statement affect your bank balance, wage slip and disposal income - if at all? And when will changes come into force?

The political ramficiations of the Autumn Budget are also worth exploring. What does Wednesday’s announcement reveal about Mr Sunak’s plans for the Tory party - and do tax cuts make things harder for Labour? Are the announcements in the autumn statement the last gasp of a dying government or a clever play to win back voters after a long stretch of political turmoil?

If you have a question on the Autumn Budget, submit it now, or when I join you live at 3pm on Wednesday 21 November for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 3pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.