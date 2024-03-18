Barack Obama visits Downing Street for surprise meeting in No 10

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barack Obama has arrived at Downing Street for an unexpected meeting at No 10.

The former US president - who served in the White House between 2009 and 2017 - waved at reporters outside before he entered the prime minister’s residence for an undisclosed private meeting.

Downing Street sources have refused to disclose what the former president and prime minister are meeting to discuss.