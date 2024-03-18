Barack Obama visits Downing Street for surprise meeting in No 10
The former US president waved at reporters outside No 10 before entering the prime minister’s residence
Barack Obama has arrived at Downing Street for an unexpected meeting at No 10.
The former US president - who served in the White House between 2009 and 2017 - waved at reporters outside before he entered the prime minister’s residence for an undisclosed private meeting.
Downing Street sources have refused to disclose what the former president and prime minister are meeting to discuss.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies