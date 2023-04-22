Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The BBC risked a fresh impartiality row after a radio presenter was overheard saying “I like Wes Streeting” during a broadcast.

The presenter, apparently unaware that his mic was still on, made the comment about Labour’s shadow health secretary on Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday morning during a news bulletin.

The comment came after an interview with Pat Cullen, leader of the Royal College of Nursing, about planned strikes.

Earlier this week Mr Streeting said that he was not in favour of the industrial action because it would put patient safety at risk.

The BBC’s Mayeni Jones was heard saying, “Across Sudan people have had to adjust their plans for Eid” when a louder voice spoke over him, saying “I like Wes Streeting”.

Today was presented by Justin Webb and Simon Jack, who appeared to make the blunder.

Labour MP Diane Abbott was among the Radio 4 listeners to quickly pick up on the error.

“Justin Webb says just now (unaware his mic is on) ‘I like Wes Streeting’”, she said.

But other listeners believed it was his colleague, Mr Jack.

“Did I just here [sic] Simon Jack say ‘I like Wes Streeting’ on BBC Radio 4 Today when he thought his microphone was off?”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting was praised by the presenter (PA)

The comment also caught the attention of Kate Ferguson, political editor at The Sun on Sunday, who said: “Did I just hear one of the Today presenters accidentally caught on the mic saying “I like Wes Streeting”?

BBC bosses sought to play down the incident, saying there was no discussion about policy or politics.

A spokesperson said: “This was a usual post interview chat that was picked up on an open mic.

“There was no commentary or opinions on policy or politics, and it would be wrong to suggest otherwise.”