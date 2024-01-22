Culture secretary accuses BBC of bias in awkward clash over Ofcom crackdown

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The culture secretary has accused the BBC of bias amid plans for Ofcom’s reach over the broadcaster to be extended.

Lucy Frazer said she believed the broadcaster had been bias “on occasion”, as she discussed a potential move for media regulator Ofcom to have more powers over the BBC News website.

But, in an awkward exchange during an interview with Sky News, Ms Frazer visibly struggled to any give examples. She then pointed to the Corporation’s coverage of the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, when an on-air correspondent speculated that the explosion might be caused by an Israeli airstrike. The BBC later apologised.

Pushed on the example of the hospital attack, Sky News present Ms Burley said to Ms Frazer: “There’s a difference between mistake and bias, surely?”

The government has set out reforms to help bolster public confidence in the BBC’s impartiality and complaints system (PA Wire)

The culture secretary replied: “What’s important about the BBC is that it’s funded by the public, so the perception of audiences of the public are important.”

Mr Frazer also refused to say which other broadcasters she believed might be impartial, saying they were in “totally different positions” from the publicly funded corporation.

She was also forced to deny that the Conservative government was pursuing an agenda against the Corporation.

Meanwhile, the minister later addressed concerns about GB News impartiality, after Amol Rajan, a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, asked about serving MPs presenting shows on the channel.

Ms Fraser replied: “As you will know, a broadcaster has to be impartial over the spectrum of what it broadcasts, so I’ve listened to your news this morning and you’ve expressed this mid-term review in different ways across the programme this morning, sometimes putting the government’s perspective, sometimes putting the BBC’s perspective.”

She added: “There is a balance across the spectrum in relation to GB News, which isn’t regulated by the government.”

Ofcom could have their powers over the BBC extended in new reforms set out by the government (PA Archive)

No 10 later denied having an anti-BBC agenda and declined to say whether Mr Sunak thought the corporation had shown bias in its news coverage.

Asked whether it the government was pursuing an agenda against the BBC with the new Ofcom powers, the PM’s official spokesman said: “No … this is rightly about ensuring the BBC is able to continue to thrive long into the future.”

The mid-term review states that impartiality “continues to be an ongoing issue for audiences” and that complaints about the BBC’s objectivity makes up “the majority of complaints about the BBC’s editorial content”.

The government said its recommendations are expected to be implemented in a timely manner, following talks with the BBC and Ofcom.

Ofcom, which has authority over TV, radio and video-on-demand services through a broadcasting code, has also been given a new legally binding responsibility to review more of the BBC’s complaints decisions.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire criticised Ms Fraser’s remarks, posting on X: “Just the latest in a long line of Secretaries of State for Culture Wars.”

“Attacking and undermining one of our greatest institutions at every chance they get,” she added. “Instead of using it as a punching bag the government should be supporting the BBC to create wealth, jobs and joy.”

The Liberal Democrat culture spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said the culture secretary “clearly spends more time focussing on culture wars rather than supporting the BBC to provide the fantastic services it delivers”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “No other organisation takes its commitment to impartiality more seriously.

“We have well-established and detailed plans to sustain and further improve standards. We know this matters to audiences and the BBC continues to be the number one source for trusted news, with the highest scores for impartiality and accuracy.”