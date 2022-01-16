Tories vow to scrap licence fee in five years as £2bn cuts imposed on BBC

Next charter renewal would move Corporation to subscription or share model

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Sunday 16 January 2022 12:23
The Conservatives have said they will scrap the BBC licence fee at the next opportunity – if they are still in government.

Unveiling a £2bn budget cut for the public broadcaster Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said this year's funding announcement "will be the last".

The BBC's charter comes up for renewal in 2027, and Ms Dorries made clear on Sunday that she wants to use that opportunity to abolish the fee.

Instead, the UK should "discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling" television programmes, she argued.

"This licence fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors, are over," she said on Sunday.

The culture secretary is expected to freeze the annual licence at £159 for the next two years, with 5.1 per cent inflation expected to mean real terms £2 billion cuts to its budget.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Ms Dorries is also considering taking the cuts further and pegging future fee increases to below inflation between 2024 and 2027.

This would end up with even further real-terms reductions to the Corporation's budget.

Some Tories have long been opposed to the BBC on ideological grounds, arguing that television should be privately run and not in the hands of the public.

An ally of Ms Dorries told the Mail on Sunday that she believed "the days of state-run TV are over".

"It is not yet clear whether the future will be share ownership or subscription, but there will be no more licence fee renewals as long as Boris is PM."

