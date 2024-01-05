Armed forces recruitment crisis because Gen Z aren’t joining, Ben Wallace warns

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s armed forces are facing a recruitment crisis because Generation Z is not signing up, the former defence secretary has said.

Ben Wallace, who stepped down last August, said Britain needs to “do things differently” to recruit soldiers and other service members.

The Tory MP was quizzed over a crisis facing the armed forces, with the Royal Navy suffering a collapse in recruits joining.

It has been forced to decommission two warships - HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll - in order to maintain new frigates.

Former defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been outspoken since leaving office (PA Archive)

Crews will be sent instead to work across a fleet of Type 26 frigates as they come into service. A defence source told The Daily Telegraph : “We will have to take manpower from one area of the Navy in order to put into a new area of the force.”

Lord West, the former first sea lord, said Britain needs more ships and is “really poorly placed” to get involved in any action.

“If the government had taken seriously the issue of frigate numbers over the last 10 years, there would be sufficient to meet the requirements of trade protection in the Red Sea,” he said.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari put the claim to Mr Wallace on Friday.

The former defence secretary said the armed forces does need more money spent on it, but said “we also need to do some things differently”.

“Armed forces across the West, not just Britain, across Europe, America have a recruitment challenge,” he said.

Mr Wallace added: “Generation Z is not joining the armed forces in the way my generation did.

“And, post-Covid, skill shortages in engineering and all sorts of things are a real challenge.”

Mr Wallace has been outspoken about his former brief since stepping down as defence secretary, saying he urged Rishi Sunak to plough more money into the war in Ukranie.

The veteran Conservative argued that with extra Western weapons, Kyiv could “end” the battle against Russia and expel the invaders.

He has also warned Israel that its “killing rage” risks undermining the legal basis for its action in the Gaza Strip, adding to growing international pressure over the escalating conflict.

Mr Wallace warned: “Netanyahu’s mistake was to miss the (Hamas) attack in the first place.

“But if he thinks a killing rage will rectify matters, then he is very wrong. His methods will not solve this problem. In fact, I believe his tactics will fuel the conflict for another 50 years.”

On Friday he told LBC Israel must “separate Hamas from the oxygen of popular support” in the Gaza strip.

He defended his earlier comments on the conflict and said Israel’s current approach risks pushing more Gazans toward supporting Hamas.