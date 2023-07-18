Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Keir Starmer makes a speech on his vision for the future of Britain at the Tony Blair institute conference on Tuesday 18 July.

The Labour leader is expected to outline his five missions for a better Britain.

Outgoing defence secretary Ben Wallace is also expected to attend the conference in London.

Earlier today, Mr Wallace made what could have been his last address in the House of Commons, as he outlined the defence command paper refresh.

He said that Ukraine had been “an incubator for new ways of war” and that lessons learned on the battlefields of eastern Europe have triggered a shake-up of the UK’s approach to its defence.

The updated defence command paper sets out plans to speed up the delivery of new kit, even if it is not a “100 per cent solution”, in order to secure a military advantage.

Mr Wallace said the UK was spending “significantly more” than previously planned on research and development “to stay ahead in the technologies proving themselves vital” in Ukraine, including artificial intelligence, quantum and robotics.