Occupying Ukraine and its 44 million citizens will be an “impossible task” for Russia and will mark Vladimir Putin’s “end”, Ben Wallace has insisted.

The comments from the defence secretary came after he claimed Kremlin forces were becoming increasingly “desperate” in the country with the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian citizens.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the cabinet minister said: “The cost for Putin is not just in the invasion, it’s going to be in the decades of occupation which I don’t think he’ll be able to sustain.

“I think we are seeing his forces already exhausted and if you think it takes 150,000, as he think it does, to invade a country where he was arrogantly thinking they would welcome him as a liberator, you try occupying a country the size of France and Germany put together with 44 million”.

He added: “This will be Putin’s end, this country. And so it should be, because of not only their spirit and their moral component they have their side — the Ukrainians — but also because it will be an impossible task to occupy such a people and a country”.

He later added: “He [Putin] is done, he is a sent force in the world. No one will be taking his phone calls in the long term.

“He has exhausted his army, he’s responsible for thousands of Russian soldiers being killed, responsible for innocent civilians being killed in Ukraine.

