Watch in full: Labour announces plans to cut benefits by billions
Watch Liz Kendall’s House of Commons statement in full as Labour announced plans to slash billions of pounds from the UK’s benefits bill on Tuesday, 18 March, amid backlash from charities and trade unions, who have described them as “immoral” and “indefensible”.
The work and pensions secretary unveiled Sir Keir Starmer’s government’s dramatic cuts to benefits, prompting fears as many as one million people could see their benefits reduced.
Anela Anwar, chief executive of anti-poverty charity Z2K accused the government of implementing "shocking and dangerous proposals".
Labour backbenchers have met the plans with fierce criticism. Veteran left-winger Diane Abbott described the overhaul as “not a Labour thing to do”.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden defended the plans, saying that the Cabinet is “united” behind the move and that people on long-term sickness benefits should not “languish there forever”.
Among the reforms, Ms Kendall ruled out freezing or means testing personal independence payments (PIP), but announced they will significantly tighten access to the benefit.
She announced the work capability assessment (WCA) will be scrapped in 2028, an increase in benefit claim reassessments and a new “Right to try” scheme to allow people to find work.
With an expected bill of £70bn per year by 2030 on disability and long term sickness benefits, Ms Kendall insisted she had no choice.
