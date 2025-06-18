Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is bracing for the biggest backbench rebellion of his leadership to date after the publication of his flagship welfare reforms sparked an immediate backlash from MPs and campaigners.

The government’s plans to cut disability benefits have been described as “horrendous”, “harmful” and “a disaster”, with campaigners warning it will drive already struggling disabled people into poverty.

The reforms - aimed at encouraging more people off sickness benefits and into work - are set to include the tightening of criteria for personal independence payment (Pip), which is the main disability benefit, as well as a cut to the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC) and delayed access to only those aged 22 and over.

The bill will remove PIP from up to 800,000 people and the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) own impact assessment, published earlier this year, estimated the reforms would see an additional 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – pushed into relative poverty.

open image in gallery Liz Kendall is responsible for the cuts ( PA )

Ministers are likely to face a Commons stand-off with backbench Labour MPs over their plans, with dozens of them last month saying the proposals were "impossible to support".

In an attempt to head off some opposition, the legislation - known as the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill - will give existing claimants a 13-week period of financial support.

The Department for Work and Pensions said this will apply to those affected by changes to the Pip daily living component, including those who lose their eligibility to Carers Allowance and the carer's element of UC.

Speaking as the bill was published on Wednesday, Labour MP Brian Leishman told The Independent: “I will be voting against these horrendous reforms, and I think a 13-week transition period is an insult to disabled people.

“The government should speak to disability organisations to actually hear about the lived experiences of what it is like for sick and disabled people.”

His comments were echoed by fellow Labour MP Nadia Whittome, who said there is “no financial case or moral case” for the cuts.

"It is clear that this Bill is not making positive reforms to welfare but cutting the income disabled people need to survive. Many people will lose thousands of pounds a year and be plunged into poverty,” she added.

And Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the bill will “hit vulnerable families with a double whammy… hitting disabled people who can’t work with these cuts the loved ones who care for them will also lose out”, he warned.

“The Conservatives left an enormous welfare bill and we need to get it down, but the government’s plans risk backfiring by making it harder for disabled people and their carers to work.”

On Wednesday Angela Rayner, deputising for Sir Keir at prime minister’s questions (PMQs), refused to rule out punishing Labour MPs who vote against the government’s plans to cut disability benefits.

After SNP MP Pete Wishart asked whether the prime minister intended to remove the whip from rebels, she responded: “We’re absolutely committed to ending child poverty. We’ve already introduced free school meals. We’re already supporting families. We’ve given a living wage rise to over millions of workers that need it. We’re getting on the job.”

James Watson-O’Neill, who runs the disability charity Sense, warned that the cuts would “push thousands further into poverty, hardship, and isolation”. “Many disabled people already find themselves in debt because current benefits don’t stretch far enough. Cutting support further at a time when the cost of living remains high is not only unjust — it is cruel,” he said.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is facing one of the biggest rebellions of his government ( PA )

And mental health charity Mind said it is “harmful in the extreme”.

“Struggling with your mental health is not a choice, but it is a political choice to attempt to fix the public finances by cutting the incomes of disabled people,” policy director Minesh Patel said.

“We urge MPs to oppose these measures and call on the UK government to recognise the devastating impact these cuts will have on disabled people and to rethink their plans. We can, and must, do better,” he added.

But work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said the reforms, aimed at saving around £5bn, were necessary as the “social security system is at a crossroads”.

She said: “Unless we reform it, more people will be denied opportunities, and it may not be there for those who need it.

"This legislation represents a new social contract and marks the moment we take the road of compassion, opportunity and dignity.”

But charity the Trussell Trust said the bill published on Wednesday “does almost nothing to ease the concerns of hundreds of the thousands of disabled people who fear that their social security support will be ripped from them”.

“In fact, this bill will push nearly half a million more people into severe hardship and towards the doors of food banks,” policy director Helen Barnard said.

She added: ““It is easy to see why so many MPs have voiced concerns about the damage this bill will do. What has been published today offers little for MPs deeply concerned about the impact of these cuts on their constituents.”