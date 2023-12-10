British public backs closer relationship with EU after Brexit, new poll shows

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New research has suggested more than half of the British public wants a closer relationship with the EU, in a significant post-Brexit shift.

A poll conducted by British Future found 52 per cent would like the UK to have a closer relationship with the European Union. In comparison, just 12 per cent said that they would prefer a more distant relationship and 27 per cent said they would keep the status quo.

Pollsters say the research was based on a nationally representative survey as well as a series of discussion groups with people in London, Peterborough and Stockport.

It found that almost half of Britain thinks that the UK’s relationship with the EU is more important for peace, stability and prosperity than our relationship with the US or Commonwealth nations.

Britons felt most strongly about closer EU collaboration on issues such as counter-terrorism, trade and science/research co-operation. Six in ten also supported closer collaboration on migration for work and study.

Director of British Future Sunder Katwala said the findings of the report could encourage a new government to try to go further with EU relations.

“These findings show why there was little fuss over Rishi Sunak increasing cooperation with the EU on the Windsor framework and the Horizon scheme for science. A new government could try to go further,” he said. “Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have talked about resetting the relationship with the EU. The public will give them space and permission for increasing pragmatic cooperation – though it remains unclear how much appetite there is for this in Brussels.”

However, he added that these developments could bring a challenge that comes with re-opening the Brexit debate,

The report found that almost half of the public now believe it was wrong to leave the EU, while just over a third think it was right to do so.

Labour and Conservative supporters were found to have polarising views on the matter, with 61 per cent of Conservative voters saying it was right to leave, while 69 per cent of Labour supporters thought it was the wrong decision. However, the majority both groups said they would welcome a less heated debate on the UK’s relationship with the EU.

Heather Rolfe, Research Director for British Future and co-author of the report, said that although there is clear support for a closer relationship with our neighbours in the EU, few people are interesting in reigniting the debate.

“There is clearly pragmatic support among the public in Britain for closer cooperation with our neighbours in the EU,” she said. “But people here do not feel European and shared interests – in tackling terrorism or climate change, for example – resonate much more with people than the idea of shared values.

“A new government would have political space to open up new conversations with Europe about closer collaboration on a wide range of issues. But that needs to be done gradually and with a focus on practical cooperation.

“Few people are interested right now in reigniting the polarising arguments of the Brexit debate.”