Watch live: Biden speaks at Ulster University as part of Northern Ireland visit

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks at Ulster University on Wednesday, 12 April, as part of his four-day visit to the island of Ireland commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president's speech comes after he met with Rishi Sunak to hold bilateral talks.

The two world leaders will take part in engagements to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1998.

Mr Biden is expected to talk about how the United States can support "Northern Ireland's vast economic potential."

The US president has strong ties to the island of Ireland - his ancestors were from Mayo and Louth, and encouraged the US to take part in the Northern Irish peace process in the 1980s and 1990s.

As part of the Senate foreign relations committee, Mr Biden pushed Bill Clinton's administration to help broker the Belfast Agreement of 1998.

