Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden speaks at Ulster University as part of Northern Ireland visit

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 12 April 2023 12:37
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks at Ulster University on Wednesday, 12 April, as part of his four-day visit to the island of Ireland commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president's speech comes after he met with Rishi Sunak to hold bilateral talks.

The two world leaders will take part in engagements to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1998.

Mr Biden is expected to talk about how the United States can support "Northern Ireland's vast economic potential."

The US president has strong ties to the island of Ireland - his ancestors were from Mayo and Louth, and encouraged the US to take part in the Northern Irish peace process in the 1980s and 1990s.

Recommended

As part of the Senate foreign relations committee, Mr Biden pushed Bill Clinton's administration to help broker the Belfast Agreement of 1998.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in