Joe and Jill Biden to meet Queen at Windsor Castle on 13 June

The Queen will meet with Joe Biden when he visits the UK for the G7 summit later this month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The US president and first lady, Jill Biden, will visit Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June.

Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, which will be held in Carbis Bay between 11-13 June.

The Queen met Mr Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the last days of Theresa May's premiership.

Having taken up his post in the Oval Office during the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Biden has had limited opportunities to travel outside of the US, meaning the G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13 June 2021."

More follows