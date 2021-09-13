Booster Covid jabs for adults are ‘going ahead’, Boris Johnson announces

Booster Covid jabs for adults are “going ahead’, Boris Johnson has said, despite government advisers having yet to publish recommendations.

Some members of the Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) have criticised extending third jabs beyond the most elderly and vulnerable as unnecessary.

But, quizzed on a visit to the West Midlands, the prime minister said: “That’s going ahead – that’s already been approved.”

Mr Johnson had been expected to unveil the booster programme as the central part of a “toolbox” of Covid-fighting measures to be outlined in a document on Tuesday.

He will tell Britons that mandatory facemasks could be reintroduced, and work from home guidance reinstated, if a third wave of coronavirus infections surges this winter.

The prime minister will also make clear that compulsory vaccination for large events has not been ruled out forever, despite fierce opposition from Tory backbenchers.

However, the key strategy will be to implement a vaccine booster campaign – and extend first jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds, to curb infections in schools, if medical officers approve it.