UK mercy mission as Border Force teams sent to Egypt to rescue 200 Britons trapped in Gaza

PM said he was ‘very keen’ to bring home around 200 trapped Britons as Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a widely anticipated full ground offensive will go ahead

Kate Devlin
Politics and Whitehall Editor
,Bel Trew
Thursday 26 October 2023 18:28
UK Border Force agents are in Egypt on a mercy mission to help stricken British nationals escape from Gaza as soon as a crossing opens, Rishi Sunak has revealed.

Around 200 British nationals are trapped in the besieged enclave, the prime minister said, as Israel continues to step up its preparations for a full-scale ground invasion.

Mr Sunak said he wanted to bring those caught up in the fighting home and promised that, while the UK cannot do so “immediately ... when the moment arises - we'll be ready to take it quickly”.

