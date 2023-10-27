UK Border Force agents are in Egypt on a mercy mission to help stricken British nationals escape from Gaza as soon as a crossing opens, Rishi Sunak has revealed.

Around 200 British nationals are trapped in the besieged enclave, the prime minister said, as Israel continues to step up its preparations for a full-scale ground invasion.

Mr Sunak said he wanted to bring those caught up in the fighting home and promised that, while the UK cannot do so “immediately ... when the moment arises - we'll be ready to take it quickly”.