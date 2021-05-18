Boris Johnson says we’ll know if lockdown roadmap needs to change ‘in a few days’

Boris Johnson has said there is currently no conclusive evidence to cause a delay to plans to remove coronavirus restrictions in England next month.

He said the government is “keeping everything under very close observation” following the emergence of the Indian coronavirus variant of concern.

Speaking at a vaccination centre in London, he said: “We are looking at the epidemiology the whole time as it comes in and, at the moment, partly because we have built up such a wall of defences with the vaccination programme, I don’t see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the road map.

“We’ll know a lot more in a few days time,” he added.

He also said Britons should not be going on holiday to amber list destinations, amid growing concern at public confusion over the travel rules.

Mr Johnson's official spokesman said that the prime minister told the weekly meeting of the Cabinet that they would need to monitor the data closely.

"The prime minister set out the government's desire to continue to work through the road map following the move to step three yesterday," the spokesman said.

"He concluded Cabinet by re-stating the important need to closely watch the data in the coming days ahead of making decisions on step four."

The spokesman said that health secretary Matt Hancock told the meeting that "comprehensive work" to provide more vaccines and "surge" testing in outbreak areas was continuing.

