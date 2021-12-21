No new Covid restrictions before Christmas, Boris Johnson announces
No further Covid restrictions will be put in place in England before Christmas, Boris Johnson has announced.
But the prime minister made clear there was no guarantee of freedoms remaining beyond Christmas Day, saying that the authorities will keep a “constant eye” on emerging data and “can’t rule out any further measures”.
The decision will horrify scientists who wanted curbs on social mixing to be introduced as soon as possible to stem a tidal wave of infections with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Cabinet on Monday put further controls on hold until clearer evidence emerges of the severity of illness caused by Omicron in comparison with earlier strains of the virus.
But it is understood that data on the experience of patients in UK hospitals expected from researchers at London’s Imperial College has not yet arrived at Downing Street.
In a video message, Mr Johnson said that there was not yet “enough evidence” to justify any tougher measures at this stage.
In order to provide certainty over plans for family get-togethers, he confirmed there will be no new restrictions before Christmas Day.
But he made clear that he cannot rule out further measures in the following days - leaving open the possibility of new controls on pubs and nightclubs by New Year’s Eve.
Mr Johnson said: “The situation remains extremely difficult but I also recognise that people have been waiting to hear whether their Christmas plans are going to be affected.
“So what I can say tonight is that naturally we can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas - and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect public health.
“But in view of the continuing uncertainty about several things – the severity of Omicron, uncertainty about the hospitalisation rate or the impact of the vaccine rollout or the boosters, we don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”
The prime minister added: “We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed.
“What this means is that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans but the situation remains finely balanced and I would urge everyone to exercise caution, to keep protecting yourselves and your loved ones, especially the vulnerable.
“And remember to keep following the guidance - wear a mask indoors when required to do so, keep fresh air circulating, and take a test before you visit elderly or vulnerable relatives.
“So, if you have not done so already then please drop everything, find a walk-in or go online and make an appointment and get boosted now.”
The current Plan B restrictions in force in England require mandatory face-coverings in shops and public transport and Covid passes showing vaccination or a recent negative test for entry to nightclubs, sports stadiums and music venues. People are also requested to work from home where possible.
But scientists have warned that this will not be enough to prevent the highly contagious Omicron variant from spreading fast, with one member of the government’s Sage advisory group, Professor Andrew Hayward, warning of “tens of millions” of cases this winter.
Chief medical officer Chris Whitty is understood to have left ministers at Monday’s cabinet meeting that he would like to see the swift introduction of new curbs.
But ministers led by chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted that the multi-billion pound decision should not be taken until there was clearer proof that Omicron was not only highly infectious but also likely to cause serious illness.Yesterday’s decision all but ensured that there would be no new restrictions before Christmas, and this was sealed by the absence of new data today.
Mr Johnson has promised to recall parliament for a vote on any new regulations, and while he is constitutionally able to do this at any point, he was this evening running out of time to make the practical arrangements for MPs to return to Westminster before Christmas Day.
Downing Street has cautioned against assumptions that a single set of new figures alone will act as the trigger for action, stressing that any decision will be based on a more complex calculation of the balance of risks.
