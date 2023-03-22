Watch live: Boris Johnson questioned in Partygate committee hearing

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces questioning by MPs over whether he lied to the House of Commons over the Partygate scandal.

The former prime minister is giving televised evidence to the Privileges Committee, which he has said he is "very much" looking forward to.

Mr Johnson has accepted that he misled the Commons over parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic, but said that he did not intentionally do so.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has told the inquiry that he was not aware of any officials telling the prime minister that no guidance was broken at mid-pandemic parties.

Jack Doyle, who was Mr Johnson’s communications chief when the partygate story came to light, has said that he did not tell the MP for Uxbridge that rules were followed.

Former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds said he warned against claiming that all guidance had been followed before Mr Johnson issued a denial to Parliament.

