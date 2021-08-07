Boris Johnson’s approval rating hits all-time low

Boris Johnson’s approval rating has hit an all-time low, an opinion poll has indicated.

In an online survey by pollster Opinium Research nearly half (49 percent) of respondents disapproved of the job Mr Johnson is doing as prime minister. Thirty-four percent approved.

The percentage of those who disapprove is up two points from a fortnight ago.

The PM’s net approval rating has also fallen to -16 percent, down from -13 percent a fortnight ago and the lowest recorded in the 53 times Opinium has asked the question.

The decline in Mr Johnson’s personal rating came despite an increase in support for the government’s handling of the pandemic, from a net -16 percent a fortnight ago to -9 percent.

The Tories’ poll lead remains relatively stable, dropping by one point over the past fortnight to 42 percent with Labour unchanged on 35 percent.

A survey conducted by the Conservative Home website shows that Mr Johnson’s approval rating has also dipped among his own party members. The site’s Cabinet League Table saw the PMs ranking drop from 17th place to 24th place.

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer’s approval raring has also dipped from -6 percent to -11 percent, its joint-lowest in the Opinium series.

Adam Drummond, Opinium’s head of political polling, said: “It’s only after rounding, but our latest poll shows Boris Johnson with his lowest approval rating of any of the 53 times we have asked the question since he became prime minister.

“While the so-called ‘vaccine bounce’ he has been enjoying in recent months may be over, the Conservatives still enjoy a comfortable seven-point lead in the polls - partly off the back of Starmer’s similarly poor ratings.

“But even as his ratings do drop, the prime ,inister should never be written off. He has bounced back from poor polling numbers before, and he may be able to do so again.

Opinium Research carried out an online survey of 2,000 UK adults from August 5-6. Results were weighted to representative criteria.

Additional reporting by Press Association