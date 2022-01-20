A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.

William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”

The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.

They were said to include pulling investment from their constituencies – even in target ‘Red Wall’ seats – or them losing out in boundary shake-ups.

Mr Wragg, the chair of the public administration committee, protested about the tactics as he quizzed Stephen Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister.

“In recent days, a number of members of parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the prime minister,” he said.

“It is of course the duty of the government whips’ office to secure the government’s business in the House of Commons.

“However, it is not their function to breach the ministerial code in threatening to withdraw investments from members of parliament’s constituencies which are funded from the public purse.”