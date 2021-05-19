Johnson tells farmers not to fear ‘free trade’ in row over post-Brexit Australia deal

Boris Johnson has told farmers alarmed by the axeing of tariffs on Australian meat in a post-Brexit deal not to be frightened of “free trade”.

The prime minister appeared to back Liz Truss, the trade secretary in the bitter Cabinet row, telling MPs that such agreements offered “great things” to farmers.

Both the SNP and Plaid Cymru warned the planned deal – if it offers free access to Australian beef and lamb, as expected – would ruin Scottish and Welsh farmers.

“Farmers will lose their livelihoods, rural businesses will collapse and families will be driven off the land,” Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, alleged.

Warning many Tory MPs “privately agree”, he urged Mr Johnson to “ditch a deal that would send our farmers down under”.

But the prime minister said the SNP “grossly underestimate their ability to do great things with our free trade deals” to export their own agricultural products.

“This is a country that grew successful and prosperous on free trade around the world,” Mr Johnson told MPs.

The stakes could not be higher for what would be the UK’s first new trade deal since Brexit – which Ms Truss is desperate to seal before next month’s G7 summit in Cornwall.

But farming groups fear it would set a dangerous precedent for future agreements – particularly with the US – which would leave British farmers struggling to compete with cheap imports.

They are backed by George Eustice, the environment secretary, and Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, while Brexit negotiator David Frost is thought to side with Ms Truss.

Under the plans being negotiated, the tariffs of 20 per cent that Australia pays on all exports of beef to the UK would be cut to zero over the next 15 years.