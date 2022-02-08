Boris Johnson regretted backing Brexit before the EU membership referendum, his new spin doctor Guto Harri told a senior journalist after the historic vote.

The new director of communications told the New European’s editor-in-chief Matt Kelly in 2018 that Mr Johnson knew he had “f***** up” by coming out in favour of the UK’s exit, according to the newspaper.

Mr Johnson submitted a column to the Daily Telegraph backing Brexit on the eve of the referedum. But he later admitted he had also written an anti-Brexit column saying Britain should “stay in” the EU.

Mr Harri is said to have told Mr Kelly at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018 that Mr Johnson wishes he “sent the other letter”.

The PR man, who formerly worked for Mr Johnson during his time as London mayor, is said to have added: “He knows he’s f***** up massively. Now he’s working out how to get himself out of the mess.”

It comes as leaked documents suggest that the new director of communications lobbied a former No 10 chief of staff not to ban Chinese technology giant Huawei in the UK.

The communications chief was said to have been representing lobbying firm Hawthorn Advisors during the 25-minute video call including Huawei executives on 2 June 2020.

Mr Harri asked Sir Eddie Lister which ministers could receive a “nudge” for his client, The Sun reported. Minutes suggested Sir Eddie said Mr Johnson did not want to ban the firm, but was “caught” between two places.

Mr Harri Asked if there were “any ministers we should talk to? Perhaps give a nudge in DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) or Treasury?”, the minutes suggested.

The following month, telecoms firms were ordered to strip Huawei equipment from the 5G networks by 2027 over security fears.

The PM’s spokesman defended Mr Harri’s appointment on Monday, saying: “He provided advice to the clients of a private company. That’s entirely legitimate, it’s in the public domain.”

Comments made by Mr Harri criticising Mr Johnson have also surfaced since the announcement of his new role was made on Saturday evening.

The new No 10 spin doctor said back in 2018 that he would be a “hugely divisive figure” if he became Tory leader and also referred to him being “sexually incontinent”.

The new communications chief also told the BBC’s Newscast podcast in recent weeks that the PM had “weaknesses” to cover and had “always underestimated how critical it is to have a fantastic team around him”.

On Monday he gave an interview saying Mr Johnson was “not all that clownish,” and sang Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive during a meeting with his new comms chief.

Mr Harri has reportedly told officials that he had “learnt his lesson” from the interview and would not be doing more.